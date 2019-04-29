Parent banned after 66 emails

A DAD was so full on, he sent the school 66 emails in one quarter and ended up being banned from approaching teachers.

The heads of the well-known Sydney school's Parents & Citizens committee (P&C) referred to him with the code name "Parent X" and took out an AVO against him.

But the father of three maintains he was just defending one of his three children who was being bullied.

Then he got accused of bullying the school.

"I just want my children to be treated like any other students, everybody, that they receive a decent education," he told Channel 9's 60 Minutes.

"If there is an issue, that it's addressed, and that overall it's not a bullying, toxic school environment.

"I said, we need to discuss this. Something is going wrong here in our communication. What can we do?

"I don't think that my expectations are unreasonable.

"Instead of discussing it with us, and communicating, the response was, you have communicated too much with the school.

"We are putting you onto a communication protocol."

The father identified as 'Parent X' on 60 Minutes had an AVO taken out against him by the bosses of the school's P&C.

According to 60 Minutes, a report by the Australian Catholic University has found 45 per cent of school principals were threatened with violence by parents.

The program said "evidence also points to increasing numbers of teachers being bullied - physically, emotionally and electronically - by parents who think they know best when it comes to their children's education".

In one case, Western Australian parent Kevin Saunders claims he was marched from the school grounds of John Tonkin College south of Perth after speaking up for his children.

"Why can't we have the right to speak up for our children?" Mr Saunders said.

"I spoke the truth, and next thing I'm getting escorted out of there.

Kevin Saunders says he was banned from his son's school after complaining about the teenager’s treatment.

"The principals don't want to listen because they think they know everything

He says he was banned from ever coming back to the school because he was critical of the way his son James was being treated.

"I told them if they can't do their job properly maybe they should give it to someone who can do their job properly, and they didn't like that," Mr Saunders said.

Henry Grossek, principal of Berwick Lodge Primary School in Victoria, says parental meddling in the classroom has never been as bad.

"It's very stressful because you don't know where it will end," he said.

"It eats away at you over time.

"There's a greater intensity in the relationships, parents are more anxious and less trusting of our professionalism.

"A few years ago I was in a meeting with a family, and the father was very upset.

"I was sitting at my desk, he was standing about less than a metre away with his fists clenched.

Liam Bartlett reports Bondi Beach Public School is in limbo after the P&C president led a campaign against the principal with serious but unproven claims.

"At the end of it when he left, he hurled some foul language in my direction and slammed the door so hard that a picture fell and the glass frame broke."

Last year, St Andrew's Cathedral School principal, Dr John Collier, lost patience with parents he said thought paying fees gave them the right to be insufferable.

In a school newsletter, Dr Collier threatened to deny parents access to the school grounds if they didn't back off from what he called "extravagant expectations".

He told 60 Minutes: "Sometimes parents lose the sense that schools have multiple students and regard the school as a kind of individual tutoring service.

"Parents will ring a teacher and expect to get the teacher out of class to speak to them, and I won't allow that here.

"Or the parent will expect the teacher to communicate on a daily basis by email.

"Of course, some high school teachers, depending on the subject they teach, might have 130 to 150 students, and that's just not possible.

"It's an extravagant expectation which we can't fulfil."

Principal Dr John Collier says parents have ‘extravagant’ expectations.