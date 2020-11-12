Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

Close Up Of Mother And Daughter Leaving For School

THERE was disappointing news for Central Queensland parents this week, with social distancing protocols meaning they will be discouraged from walking their children into school come 2021.

In a statement released by the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton on Wednesday, it appeared southeast Queensland schools’ reinforcement of social distancing practices had travelled to CQ.

Diocesan director of catholic education for the Rockhampton Diocese Leesa Jeffcoat AM reiterated the advice of the Queensland Government regarding COVID safety at schools.

“In line with this advice our schools will encourage staff, parents and other adult visitors to observe physical distancing measures by not congregating in areas inside or around the school,” Ms Jeffcoat said.

“This advice clearly refers to the safe practice of physical distancing and does not call for parents to be excluded from school grounds.”

Ms Jeffcoat said the Rockhampton Diocese would continue to adjust guidelines across their kindergartens, primary schools and colleges as health advice changes.

“We continue to work to provide a COVID Safe approach for parents accompanying their Prep students on day one, 2021,” she said.