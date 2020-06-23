Parents horrified by Year 2 kids’ ‘invisible killer’ song

Parents at Bogangar Public School were horrified after discovering their children were learning a chilling song about COVID-19. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Children at a Tweed primary school were asked to learn a chilling original song about COVID-19 which describes the virus as an "invisible killer stalking its prey" and a "pandemic monster thing", leaving parents horrified.

Bogangar Public School principal Muriel Kelly apologised to concerned parents in a letter on Monday after complaints about the horrifying composition, which Year 2 students were learning for a songwriting competition.

"It has come to our attention that the Year 2 song students have started learning is a sensitive topic," Mrs Kelly wrote in the letter seen by the Daily Telegraph.

"The students were entering the Australian Children's Music Foundation singing and songwriting competition."

Bogangar Public School parent Rachel Mathison with her children Summer, 10, and Kash, 8. Picture: Jason O'Brien

A Department of Education spokesman said the song has been withdrawn and Year 2 students will now co-write a new song with their teachers' guidance.

"The department has spoken to the school to ensure this does not happen again," the spokesman said.

The full COVID-19 song lyrics.

Year 2 mother Rachel Mathison said she felt awful when her son Kash brought the lyrics home from school after learning them for the past month.

"It's a very depressing song, there's so much fear in the lyrics," Ms Mathison said.

"I felt awful when I read it so I can only imagine how an eight-year-old would feel not only reading it, but having to memorise it."

The Mathisons at Cabarita Beach. Picture: Jason O’Brien

The alarming song lyrics include lines such as "news was scary tonight, the future is not so bright".

"Invisible killer stalking its prey, message was clear, stay home today," the lyrics continued.

"We've been forced into the ring against this pandemic monster thing - officials set out to control, protecting the young and the old."

Yet another distressing verse goes on to describe people dying alone from the deadly virus due to social distancing restrictions.

"We can't take sides and blame, and it's not fair to shame," the lyrics continued.

"Many people dying alone, connected to family only by phone."

The school has since apologised for the song.

Ms Mathison said parents were dumbfounded by the song lyrics.

"We are a small community and absolutely love the school, but I feel shocked that the school would go there," she said.

"The songs made up by the school should now be sent to parents for feedback - it's actually a very sad day when you need to start monitoring the activities that go on at your local school."

