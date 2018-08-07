Menu
Login
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Crime

Body found at High School

7th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

PARENTS of Darwin High School students have been informed a body was found on the school's premises on Tuesday.

Police were called immediately and are investigating the death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Darwin High School principal Jill Hazeldine sent an email to parents informing them of the incident but said students had not been affected.

"This person was not a member of the Darwin High School community," she said.

"Fortunately, students were not exposed to this incident."

Despite the body being found on the edge of the school grounds, police investigations meant some students and staff were unable to access their cars during lunch time.

Ms Hazeldine welcomed any queries from parents and thanked staff and students from their co-operation.

body found darwin high school

Top Stories

    How slowing down can help you improve eating habits

    How slowing down can help you improve eating habits

    News By giving our full attention to the experience of eating and drinking, we can increase our awareness of the internal feelings of hunger and satiety.

    New detective hits the Blackwater beat

    New detective hits the Blackwater beat

    News Senior Constable Sam Angus joins the Blackwater team.

    Sporting character

    Sporting character

    News Discover the history of the region.

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Local Partners