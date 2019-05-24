Parents paying $1500 for bizarre camp

Parents are sending these kids to this bizarre camp during holiday periods.

PARENTS across the United States are enrolling children as young as 12 into new holiday camps tailored to teach their kids how to be become a YouTube star and bring in the big bucks.

With stars such as Anastasia Radzinskaya, who features on Like Nastya Vlog, and Ryan of Ryan's ToysReview having millions of followers - and making a motza while entertaining their viewers - more and more parents are hoping to create the same fame for their kids.

Parents are paying up to $AU1500 a week to send their kids to YouTube camp for the holidays.

According to The Wall Street Journal, more and more camps and educational programs have kicked off over holiday periods to specifically teach kids how to create videos and become YouTube sensations.

Setting parents back $US1000 ($AU1450) for just a week away, the camps go well beyond video production and editing classes. Their instructors will train kids as young as nine on the ups and downs of going viral, how to film, do video-game walk-throughs and even how to manage the perks and perils of overnight stardom.

Would you send your kids to a camp so they can learn how to be YouTube Stars?

According to Insider, iD Tech have a specific course aimed at teaching kids and teenagers how to start and maintain a successful YouTube channel.

"This camp branches out from traditional storytelling to how to create the fun and hilarious content that kids love to watch," another camp called "YouTube STAR Creator Studio" says on their website.

"Become an internet sensation … This camp is bound to go viral."

Children are quickly becoming some of the biggest stars of YouTube and Instagram, earning millions through influencer deals. No longer do these "child stars" need to make it to a Hollywood studio to make it big and achieve fame and fortune.

According to The Journal, one mother said she's happy to encourage and pay for her son to take part in the YouTube camp, because he has greater ambitions than simply being famous online.

"It's not his big life goal," Nicole Champine, an executive at a Denver investment firm, said of her 12-year-old son.

"He wants to be an orthopaedic surgeon, so I'm perfectly fine with a little YouTubing on the side."

Another parent, John Pacini, said he was in full support of his son creating a YouTube account at the age of 12. Mr Pacini said his son, Adrian, was never on a quest to find fame, but rather wanted to become a short-film maker.

"We enrolled him in video-production camps - they weren't called YouTube camps back then," he said.

"I've held boom mics, I've adjusted lighting. We made it a family affair.

"Parents have to be involved in the discussion and process, but a lot of parents don't take the time to educate themselves.

"Honestly, I think parents should go to YouTube camp."