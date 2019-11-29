Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

THE parents of an experienced spear fisherman who vanished off the Queensland coast say there is some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

An extensive search has failed to find any trace of Andrew Page - called Drew by his family - after he failed to surface from a free dive off Elliott Heads near Bundaberg on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was with close mates who searched frantically for him and alerted authorities.

Robert and Colleen Page have issued a heartfelt thanks to emergency services who spent days searching for their son.

Drew, Rob and Colleen Page.

"We can't be certain what has happened to Drew."

"We believe he may have got tangled in the line after spearing a big fish and was dragged.

"There was no sign of injury or struggle in the water," they said in a statement to AAP on Friday.

"An experienced free-diver and spearfisherman, Drews's heart belonged to the ocean.

"He used to say his gills were drying up whenever he was away from the water for too long.

"We take small comfort in knowing that he will never have to feel that again."

Andrew "Drew" Page.

Drew's passion for diving, a skill his father taught him from the age of eight, saw him explore Australia's east coast and travel the world pursuing his passion.

"Drew had an inspiring love of life and contagious excitement for adventure. He was well known for his kind-heartedness and bubbly personality."

The grieving family has requested privacy.