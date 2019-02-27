Parents warned of viral infection at school

CONFIRMED: A case of mumps has been confirmed at Murgon State High School.

PARENTS and guardians have been warned of a confirmed case of mumps at a South Burnett high school today.

Murgon State High School has confirmed a case of the infection which affects the salivary glands.

Mumps is spread by direct contact with either saliva or droplets from sneezing or coughing from an infected person.

In a letter to parents, Murgon State High School said they would implement their infection control strategies for preventive measures.

The school advises children and adults with mumps to exclude themselves until five days after the onset of swelling or until the swelling disappears.

At least 16 cases of the illness were reported over a six week period in Murgon, Wondai and Cherbourg at the beginning of 2018.

Last year, Queensland recorded more cases of mumps than any of the other states and territories combined.

Federal Government figures showed Queensland had 475 confirmed cases of the vaccine-preventable virus last year, almost three quarters of the Australian total (634).

It was the second consecutive horror year for mumps in Queensland, which recorded 400 cases in 2017, amounting to almost half of the numbers in Australia (811) for that year.

Mumps is spread by coughing or sneezing and is a serious contagious virus that can cause swelling of the saliva glands, fever and headaches.

Other associated symptoms include difficulty in chewing, muscle aches, tiredness and headaches.

Complications from the infection can include deafness and encephalitis -inflammation of the brain.

Queensland Health cites there is no treatment required for mumps, however paracetamol will assist in reducing the fever.

The education department has been contacted for comment.