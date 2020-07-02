Menu
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends
Paris Hilton debuts ridiculous face mask

by Andrew Bucklow
2nd Jul 2020 2:48 PM

Paris Hilton has set the standard for pointless (albeit fashionable) face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesswoman, 39, donned a diamanté mesh face mask as she stepped out to dinner with her boyfriend Carter Reum and friends in Los Angeles.

It's likely the mesh mask would do little to protect Hilton from coronavirus which has ravaged California with more than 223,000 confirmed cases and more than 5900 deaths.

Hilton has actually been selling her own range of face masks on her website featuring some of her iconic sayings, including "loves it", "that's hot" and "sliving" (a blend of "slaying" and "living").

Paris Hilton is selling her own range of face masks.

Hilton revealed earlier this week that she had been quarantining with her boyfriend Carter Reum who she has been dating since the end of last year.

"We both are business people, so we do our work during the day and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy," she told Vogue Australia. "It's just been an amazing time to be together and I'm really enjoying it."

She added: "I'm used to being on a plane and travelling over 250 days of the year, so I've never in my life, since I was a kid, had this much time off."

 

