Parking note to ‘stupid’ driver angers

There's something about cars and their ability to bring out the worst in people.

But there's absolutely no argument for road rage that can justify this driver's reaction to a case of bad parking.

Asian woman Prue, who lives Queenstown, New Zealand, had parked at the end of a dead-end road when she received a nasty note about her parking skills.

While the road had no-parking lines along it, Prue said other residents and nearby business employees often parked their cars on a nearby grass verge, and across the footpath as well.

But just a week after moving into the area, she discovered a shocking letter on her windshield - telling her to "act like a Kiwi".

A woman has shared the racist note left on her car after she parked on the footpath. Picture: Supplied

"Stop parking on the footpath. Only an Asian woman would be so stupid. You live in New Zealand. Act like a Kiwi. We have children who use the footpath," the note read, Stuff.co.nz reports.

The 26-year-old moved to Christchurch from China four years ago, but last week had moved into a new apartment in the tourist hotspot for a new job, saying she was "stunned" by her neighbour's reaction.

"When I first came to New Zealand I thought Kiwis were really nice and friendly and smiley. I don't think whoever wrote that note was acting very 'Kiwi'," she told the publication.

Prue went on to say she "understood" why the person was angry but that she was upset by the racist abuse.

"There could be a nicer way to let me know it's not allowed. I thought, 'shame on them'. They talk about children … their behaviour isn't a good example for children," she said.

Now Prue, who didn't disclose her surname, has revealed she's "afraid" they may hurt her or damage her car.

"I really don't feel safe now because of this paper," she said, explaining she has reported the act of discrimination to police.

However, response to the note has been caused a huge divide, with many arguing that while the "racial undertone'' was inappropriate - she was in the wrong over her parking.

"A note on the car regarding her parking would have been fine. The racial undertone was what tainted it," one said.

"If someone parked their car on my footbath I'd be pretty pissed off too," another said.

While one wrote: "Leaving a note like that is the sign of a coward. They obviously know who she is but instead of confronting her they leave that scribble."

"Even if she was in the wrong for where she parked, there's no excuse to be racist. Stop making excuses to overshadow the fact that the writer was out of line and could have got her message across without the racist remarks," someone else chipped in.

OUTRAGE OVER PARKING

In January, another driver caused outrage after parking between two cars in a gap created due to the roomy parents and prams spots.

One of the frustrated drivers took to Facebook group Inner West Mums to shame the thoughtless driver, explaining she was "fuming" as it made it almost impossible for her to get into her car.

Sharing a photo of a black BMW clearly over the yellow boundary line, the angry mum let rip.

Last month, a mum shamed a ‘selfish’ driver who parked between two family cars in the ‘parents with pram’ spots at Birkenhead Point. Picture: Facebook/Inner West Mums

"Today someone thought it was a great idea to park between cars in the parents with prams space. This person left the driver's seat and baby's door of my car (left) blocked," she wrote.

"I was lucky enough to be with my mum so she helped, otherwise it would have been disaster trying to move the car."

As a result, she let rip at the driver in a note scrawled in red lipstick on the back of a plastic tablecloth.

"You are not supposed to do this. Respect," it read.

The post garnered a huge response, with fellow mums agreeing the driver deliberately disregarded the extra space users of parents with prams spots needed to manoeuvre young children and prams in and out of cars.

She left a furious note on the car window after blasting the ‘rude’ parking. Picture: Facebook/Inner West Mums

"I'd have called centre management and the sheriff. That's terrible," one said.

"What an inconsiderate jerk," another wrote.

One said: "Regardless of whether the spot was a pram spot or a regular car spot. Blocking another driver in like this is very rude. They're lucky all they got was an extra large note on their car."

"No words for this level of entitlement," someone else mused.

"That's ridiculous what an idiot," another said.

