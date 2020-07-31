Parks, pools and roads: What Dysart won in the budget

Dysart resident Sam Tandogoc, 32, with her son Jack Tandogoc, 14 months, said Isaac Regional Council’s parks were really great in the lead up to the council elections.

Dysart resident Sam Tandogoc, 32, with her son Jack Tandogoc, 14 months, said Isaac Regional Council’s parks were really great in the lead up to the council elections.

DYSART residents will soon be able to enjoy new playgrounds, pools and community centres, as Isaac Regional Council hands down it's "liveability" budget for 2020-21.

Here's how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Dysart residents.

WIN

Parks and sports

DYSART children and the young at heart will have a lot to look forward to in the budget, with almost $400,000 to be spent on parks, pools and halls.

Mayor Anne Baker said the final stage of the Dysart Pool works will be completed for $150,000 and Dysart Recreation Centre would have a $85,000 makeover and extended interior cladding repairs.

A further $165,000 has been allocated to Dysart's Centenary Park playground.

The majority of Dysart’s road works funding will be rolled out on Saraji Road. Photo: Zizi Averill

Drivers

THE majority of Dysart's roadworks funding will be rolled out on Saraji Rd.

Mayor Anne Baker said $1.58 million would go towards pavement rehabilitation in Dysart's section of Saraji Rd.

A further $100,000 was set aside for the Saraji Rd project to relocate essential services to make way for the future Phillips Creek Bridge.

"This includes relocating water, electrical and telecommunications infrastructure in preparation for replacing the existing flood prone bridge," she said.

Sewerage

COUNCIL will spend $800,000 for a new balance tank to improve the performance of the Dysart Sewerage Treatment Plant.

DRAW

Water

THERE will be no change in Dysart's water infrastructure charges in this budget, which will remain at $220 per chargeable unit.

Water usage rates will remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75Kls.