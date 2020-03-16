Parliament goes ahead but limits on meetings, staff

QUEENSLAND Parliament will sit this week however MPs have been encouraged to host remote meetings to limit the number of people accessing the George Street precinct.

All public tours will be cancelled, the public gallery will only be open to schools and members' visitors and all international delegations and visits are being cancelled.

Flu shots have also been brought forward to the first week of April for anyone working at Parliament.

All Economics and Governance Committee hearings scheduled for this morning were postponed because several members were sick, however it's understood no one has been tested for coronavirus.

Queensland Parliament Speaker Curtis Pitt has asked all MPs to limit staff coming into Parliament. Picture: Samantha Manchee

Speaker Curtis Pitt has advised ministers and the Opposition to also limit their staff coming into Parliament.

In a letter to members, Mr Pitt said he was not cancelling member and former member hosted functions scheduled for this week but urged those holding the events to advise guests not to attend if they've recently travelled overseas or are suffering an illness.

"Depending on the environment and advice, it may be that this will be the last sitting week where such functions will be held," he said.

"If you have an underlying condition which makes you more vulnerable, you should contact your party leadership or if a member of the cross bench, my Office, to discuss.

"I have spoken to leadership of the Government and the Opposition and I am confident that on this issue there is a spirit of co-operation and recognition of the need to be receptive to pairing."

All parliamentary staff work-related travel, including domestic, has been cancelled until at least June.

Committees will determine their own travel, however Mr Pitt has encouraged them to use video hearings instead.