Partial closure to Fairbairn Dam spillway

The Fairbairn Dam spillway will be partially closed from next week.

MOTORISTS are advised that Selma Rd will be partially closed at the Fairbairn Dam spillway bridge from June 19-26 as geotechnical investigations are carried out.

These investigations are part of SunWater's program of routine dam safety assessments.

The investigations will be conducted by Aurecon engineers on behalf of SunWater, who own and operate the dam.

Speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place, however access to the dam's recreational areas and boat ramp will be unaffected.

Motorists are asked to remain vigilant and follow all signage during this time.