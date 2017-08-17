Partners out to grow grain

NEW VENTURE: Warrick and Glenys Ryan, along with Warrick's brother and his wife have started a joint venture taking over the Grain Corp site which hasn't been used since 2014.

AS NEWS of the Springsure ANZ Bank closure rocks the town, locals Warrick and Glenys Ryan are keen to show residents that the town isn't dying.

The couple, in a joint partnership with Warrick's brother and his wife, have bought the Springsure Grain Corp site, which has not been used since 2014, and are hoping it will revive some confidence in the town.

Mr Ryan said the new venture was named Ryan Grain Services and the idea had been about 12 months in the making.

"We were renting a shed from Grain Corp for a couple of years then I asked them if they wanted to sell it and they said they would,” he said. "So it started from there.

"It will be up and running for the coming winter crop which will only be in a few weeks.”

The business partners will provide a top quality facility for local farmers, decking out the site with a raft of modern technology including a new program docket system on the 120 ton weigh bridge and a 35 metre belt with a drive over hopper for chickpeas.

"People think the town is dying because of the bank closing, and I suppose it's probably not good,” Mr Ryan said.

"But we believe in the area and what lies in front of us. It's all go, it's all positive.”

The CQ locals have a vast experience in agriculture but this is their first venture into anything of this scale.

However, Mr Ryan said the four business partners were excited and there were already ideas in the pipeline for adding to the business in the future.

"We're here for the long haul,” he said.

"This is not a five-minute thing this is a long term project.

"Eventually we'd like to get a grain dryer going again.

"There's also potential to be grading grain here as well. We've got all that in the pipeline later on to add to the business.”

Local producers previously had to store grain at Emerald or Moura.