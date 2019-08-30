Menu
Partnership aims to boost skills

30th Aug 2019 5:33 AM

MINING company BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), TAFE Queensland and CQUniversity Australia have announced a new multi-million dollar skills partnership that will support the introduction of new technology in mining.

The key aim of the partnership - dubbed the Queensland Future Skills Partnership - is to fund and facilitate the fast-tracked development and delivery of new autonomy related qualifications in open-cut mining operations in Queensland.

Minister for Skills and Training Development Shannon Fentiman commended the partners.

"This project will have a direct positive impact for the resources and related sectors including agriculture, tourism and hospitality as well as local Queensland regional and rural communities,” Ms Fentiman said.

Asset President BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) James Palmer said the partnership will drive new approaches to skilling the resources industry work- force for jobs of the future.

"The partnership will define the first wave of new skills that may be required to support technology advances, and to establish the education opportunities for individuals to acquire these skills,” he said.

"Our operations are cutting edge, and we need to stay ahead of the curve.

The Queensland Future Skills Partnership will start work later this month at the CQUniversity Mackay Ooralea campus.

central queensland education emerald tafe university
