Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

A PARTNERSHIP between CQUniversity and the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) is working to enhance the capabilities of business and organisation leaders in the region.

The Supervisors and Managers Training Program, which commenced training last week, will deliver a Certificate IV in Small Business Management to give participants the Team Leader skill set.

CHDC Regional Skills Development Coordinator Brad Stallard said the first cohort completed their first day of training at the CQU Emerald campus on February 5.

The program is funded by the Queensland Government under the Regional Skills Investment Strategy and Higher Level Skills program.

Through face-to-face workshops and online tutorials, participants will receive training in communications, building networks, leading teams and implementing operational plans.

“The training is in response to a deficiency in leadership and management skills for emerging and new supervisors and managers in the Central Highlands,” Mr Stallard said.

“This was identified through the Bridging the Skills Gap project, an initiative of the Central Highlands Regional Skills Investment Strategy.

“The program will be delivered to five cohorts, the first four of which are full and the final to commence on 19 March. CHDC will arrange more workshops subject to demand.”

The Regional Skills Investment Strategy, which is led by CHDC, works with businesses to identify the skills gaps for current and emerging jobs and industries in the Central Highlands, and support future industry demand for skilled local people.

“In working with a local Registered Training Organisation such as CQU, this program had been collaboratively developed to deliver the skills in a face-to face setting at the local campus,” Mr Stallard said.

“The program is being delivered by CQUni teachers locally to save both travel time and accommodation expenses and in a format that provides the best training environment for outcomes of the participants’ needs.”