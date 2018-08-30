Partnership earns praise

CHDC Board Chair and Mayor Kerry Hayes and Board Deputy Chair and Councillor Christine Rolfe were in Canberra to accept an award for a regional agribusiness collaboration.

A CENTRAL Highlands initiative is in the national spotlight after being recognised at an awards ceremony in Canberra.

The Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness (CHAA) initiative was Highly Commended in the Partnerships and Collaboration category at the 2018 Local Government Professionals Australia Federation Awards ceremony late last week.

Chair of the CHDC board, Mayor Kerry Hayes, attended the ceremony along with CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs and board deputy chair Councillor Christine Rolfe.

"It was an immense honour to just be a finalist so we were incredibly thrilled and proud to have walked away with this accolade,” Cr Hayes said.

"It's recognition from our local government peers of CHDC and council's determination to take a proactive lead in growing agribusiness in Central Queensland.

"This award also shines a spotlight on our region and will help to raise the profile of our agricultural industries nationally and internationally.”

The initiative was the only agribusiness project to be recognised at the awards ceremony.

"This national award highlights the fact that Central Highlands is really putting our agribusiness sector on the map,” Ms Hobbs said.

"Not only do these awards celebrate the work that is being done in our region but it also profiles to a much larger audience that we have the capacity to supply and deliver high-level product and produce as well as businesses that are responding to the market's needs.”

CHAA aims to grow, promote and realise agribusiness opportunities in the Central Highlands.

Led by the Central Highlands Development Corporation, CHAA is delivered in partnership with the Central Highlands Regional Council and with the support and contribution of businesses, industry, research institutions and governments.