Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community fed up with ‘dangerous’ young riders

        premium_icon Community fed up with ‘dangerous’ young riders

        News Police have charged a number of dirt bike riders, including teenagers and young adults.

        Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        premium_icon Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        News Home workouts and online coaching could become permanent features of gym business...

        Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        News The Emerald train station is one of many across the state to reopen its doors with...

        Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        premium_icon Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        Breaking Decision made to restrict people from entering section