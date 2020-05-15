Menu
‘Party pooper’: Mystery thief drives off with loo

Zizi Averill
14th May 2020 3:49 PM
POLICE are on the trail of a "party pooper" who towed a port-a-loo off a Bloomsbury work site.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the portable toilet was attached to a small box trailer, with registration number DA 0911, at the Doughtys Rd site.

Snr Const Smith said the "needy and perhaps busting thief" stole the trailer and loo some time between Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the portable toilet was attached to a small box trailer, with the registration number DA 0911, at the Doughtys Rd site. Photo: Luke Mortimer
Police are now searching for anyone who has recently added an unusual outside toilet to their home.

"Anyone who has information about the current location of the stolen item or who may know who this party pooper is, is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible," Snr Const Smith said.

To report, phone Policelink 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2000991453.

bloomsbury bloomsbury crime crime stoppers mackay mackay crime mackay police policelink senior constable steve smith worksite theft
Mackay Daily Mercury

