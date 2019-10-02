Menu
A passenger spotted his deserted bag on the airport tarmac, even though he was told it had been loaded on the plane. Picture: Karn Rateria
Passenger catches airline in blatant lie

2nd Oct 2019 9:57 AM

A Lufthansa passenger was fuming when he spotted his abandoned suitcase on the airport tarmac despite being told it had been loaded onto the plane.

Karn Rateria was travelling from Manchester to Munich when he saw his luggage out of the plane window, The Sun reported.

He tweeted the airline with a picture of his bag, asking: "Uhm @lufthansa you've left my bag on the tarmac!

"I told the crew and they just said loading is complete.

"I can SEE the bag. And we're taking off without it. What even is this?????"

 

 

The tweet has had more than 1400 likes since, with social media users feeling his pain.

One person joked: "LEFT-HANSA."

Another added: "So close and so far at the same time."

Someone said that at least it saved him from having to "wait at the baggage belt and later find out" his bag was gone.

However, there was even more confusion when the airline attempted to explain itself.

 

 

After Mr Rateria tweeted his complaint, Lufthansa replied: "Very sorry for that. There was an outage of the baggage system at the airport in Frankfurt. My colleagues are doing their best to locate the bags and send them as quick as possible."

Mr Rateria was quick to jump in and explain he wasn't at Frankfurt and was at Munich instead.

Someone replied: "Lufthansa tweets about baggage outage in Frankfurt but you were flying Munich to Manchester … strange justification."

 


 

Thankfully, the story had a happy ending, with the bag arriving afterwards.

"UPDATE - GOT THE BAG!" Mr Rateria tweeted.

"Thanks to everyone who messaged with support.

"To the people who laughed, I shall join you once I'm unpacked. Anyway, happy to be reunited with it."

He added: "Hope none of you have to watch your bag being left behind and not be able to do anything about it."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

