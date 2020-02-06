Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Editorial Fwd: Turkey plane
Supplied Editorial Fwd: Turkey plane
Breaking

Passenger jet snaps into three

by Staff writers
6th Feb 2020 4:57 AM

A passenger jet with 183 people on board skidded off the runway, broke into three pieces and burst into flames due to a "rough landing" at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Horrifying images show the splintered wreckage of the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 as rescue teams worked desperately to remove passengers on Wednesday night (Thursday AM AEDT).

 

 

The plane skidded off the runway and broke into piece due to a “rough landing”.
The plane skidded off the runway and broke into piece due to a “rough landing”.

 

Incredibly, all on board survived the impact of the brutal crash.

"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish transport minister Cahit Turan said.

However at least 52 people were injured as a "result of a rough landing".

Turkish media reported that the jet, which was arriving in Istanbul from the Turkish city of Izmir, crashed into a road.

 

Rescue members work after a plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Picture: AP
Rescue members work after a plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Picture: AP

 

 

 

Footage shared to social media showed passengers dazed and covered in blood as they walked away from the wreck, which eventually caught on fire.

The Boeing 737-86J departed from Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport at 4:40pm local time and was due to arrive at Istanbul at 5:45pm but crashed just before 6.20pm.

Pegasus Airlines confirmed the crash, but did not provide any further comment.

NTV said the airport is closed, with all flights being diverted to Istanbul's Ataturk airport.

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane and authorities said many people were injured. (AP Photo)
Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane and authorities said many people were injured. (AP Photo)

More Stories

Show More
aviation editors picks jet turkey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nominations open for inspiring Isaac women

        Nominations open for inspiring Isaac women

        News Award recognises women who make a positive difference to their community.

        CQU graduation to celebrate students’ hard work

        CQU graduation to celebrate students’ hard work

        News The graduation in Emerald will be on Tuesday, February 11.

        Megan Daniels stands for second council term

        premium_icon Megan Daniels stands for second council term

        News Councillor Megan Daniels wants the Central Highlands to prosper.

        NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.