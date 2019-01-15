Passionate about pool venture

NEW managers Cassee and David Evans are excited to spruce up the Capella Aquatic Centre.

For Mrs Evans, managing a public pool is more than a day job, it's her passion.

With three teenage children, all swimmers, the former teacher-aide found a natural progression to become a qualified swim teacher.

After managing the Moura pool for four years, the couple did not take long to decide to pack up their belongings to make the move to take over the Capella pool in August.

"We came here and had a look at the place and there are five pools, a gym, squash court and a huge kitchen,' she said.

'We thought this is something we could build on.'

Mrs Evans said she was not sure what the local demographic and visitor numbers would turn out to be when she made the move, and was overwhelmed when Facebook messages of support came in from the community before she opened the gates.

"People were private messaging me as soon as I had the Facebook page up and running, offering their support and welcoming me,” she said.

"When we finally opened, we had people lined up at the door.”

Deck chairs have already added an extra leisure factor to the venue, featured under shade sails surrounding the three pools and Mrs Evans also plans to bring in funky apparel to the pool shop.

"We have a few people who just do their laps and go to the gym, but we have lots of birthday parties and baby showers,” she said.

"People bring a platter and play games while the kids swim and there are always lots of presents and cake.”

For Mrs Evans, the pool is a place of family time with her oldest son Jacob and his partner planning the move to Capella to take on jobs as swim teachers.