Pat Drummond to visit

ENJOY the tunes of singer Pat Drummond as he performs in Springsure.

Pat is coming to the Central Highlands this month, performing at the Springsure Bowls Club on Sunday, March 19, from 2-5pm.

Pat is an Australian singer and songwriter, with his music a combination of country, folk and rock and roll.

Based at Leura in the Blue Mountains, Pat's career spans four decades and he is known for his song writing style that documents real people and places.