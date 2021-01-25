Menu
News

Patient airlifted after alleged stabbing in mining town

Kristen Booth
25th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
A person has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital following an alleged stabbing in Blackwater early Monday morning.

Paramedics and police attended a MacDonald Cres address about 1.30am on January 25 after reports of a stabbing.

One patient was taken to Blackwater Hospital with a chest injury from an alleged stab wound.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter flew the patient to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.

Central Queensland News

