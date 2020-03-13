Menu
Paramedics were called to a truck crash near Charters Towers.
News

Patient in critical condition after truck v mower crash

Kristen Booth
13th Mar 2020 11:59 AM
A TRUCK crash has left one patient in a critical condition and another with minor injuries. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred just after 10am and involved a truck and a mower. 

She said the truck crashed on Gregory Developmental Rd at Seventy Mile, between Belyando Crossing and Charters Towers. 

One patient has critical injuries and the other is in a stable condition. 

The road is closed, and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has advises drivers to turn around. 

“The road will be close for some time,” she said.

