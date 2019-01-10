Menu
Login
FIRE: Crews are on-scene at a house fire, with one patient transported to hospital.
FIRE: Crews are on-scene at a house fire, with one patient transported to hospital. Tessa Mapstone
News

Patient rushed to hospital with burns after house fire

Dominic Elsome
by
10th Jan 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a house fire in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

Crews were called at about 2.30pm to a residential structure fire on Flagstone Creek Road at Helidon.

Presently, four fire crews and two support crews are on scene.

The fire is in the roof of the structure and crews have contained the blaze to the roof space.

Paramedics have transported one patient in a stable but serious condition to the Royal Brisbane Womens Hospital with facial and arm burns.

Emergency services have searched the premises and have notified the fire investigation unit.

flagstone creek road helidon house fire injuries
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Popular venue re-opens

    Popular venue re-opens

    News The Irish Village's new and improved night club aims to provide a safe environment for patrons.

    • 10th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
    Critically dry: Club calls for new rules

    Critically dry: Club calls for new rules

    News Emerald Golf Club have been forced to implement new playing rules.

    'I sat and cried': Community support overwhelms CQ mum

    'I sat and cried': Community support overwhelms CQ mum

    News Moranbah community jumped to the aid of family in need.

    Property on the rise

    Property on the rise

    News Confidence is returning to the Central Queensland property market

    Local Partners