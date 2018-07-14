Menu
Person taken to hospital after bus and car collide

Tobi Loftus
by
14th Jul 2018 9:25 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a bus and car crash in Toowoomba this morning.

The two vehicles collided on the corner of Alderley St and Drayton Rd at Harristown just before 8.44am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed 21 people on the bus.

"No one on the bus required transport to hospital or treatment," the spokeswoman said.

"We had one (adult) patient from the car with arm pain."

The spokeswoman said that patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

