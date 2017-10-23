Patty offers handy hints for garage sale shoppers

Patty Marshall will be taking part in her third annual Garage Sale Trail this weekend, October 21 and 22.

AN old wheelbarrow, a watering can, a chair or a piece of furniture will rarely reach the end of its useful life cycle if Patty Marshall has anything to do with it.

Ms Marshall doesn't throw much away. And she can't stand watching other people get rid of their old bits and pieces.

"I do think we throw away far too much stuff,” she said. "You see a lot of people throw away things and you wonder why.”

The Emerald resident - "I've been here for 46 years so I think I'm definitely a local” - will this weekend be taking part in her third annual Garage Sale Trail, but she's a veteran of the much-loved garage sale movement.

"I've been into recycling for a while and I've been a collector for a long time,” she said.

"Years ago I liked getting furniture and doing it up and now I like collecting things for the garden.

"I like collecting older Australiana-style items for the garden and even bits of furniture. I love going to garage sales. I go every Saturday and I've got a few good bargains over the years.”

Ms Marshall said she enjoys transforming pre-loved items into decorative pieces for the garden or house.

"I've got a green meat safe that I bought for $15 and I've a big succulent sitting on top and it looks awesome,” she said. "I've got old wheelbarrows with dirt in them and then plants in them. Old bird cages are also fantastic for planting succulents in.

"I've also got old bentwood chairs and I put the plants inside them. You take the seat out - they're nice seats but it's hard to get them stable - so cut the seat out and then put some plants in it. It looks awesome.”

Ms Marshall will be selling three of her "chair-plant seats” as part of this weekend's sale, which she said was a great way to spend time with neighbours and meet other locals.

"If you have a bunch of neighbours and they see you having a garage sale then they come over,” she said.

"You get to talk to a lot of people who have the same interests. And you see a lot of things that people have made out of old timber, baskets or bird cages. You get a lot of ideas.

"There never was a truer saying that one man's rubbish is another man's treasure.

"I really enjoy it. Even old watering cans are good, you can make awesome hanging gardens out of them. You can make a hanging garden out of anything.”

Ms Marshall said she would be opening her stall early, from 6am. And her advice to fellow garage sale shoppers?

"Play it cool. Suss it out and then go in and see what you want so you don't get charged a fortune,” she said.

And for garage sale stall holders?

"Just put all your stuff out, even if you think no one wants it,” she said. "The more the better. Even if you think that's it not worth anything, you'll often find that's the first thing to sell.”

Ms Marshall's garage sale will be at 76 Borilla St, Emerald.