Paul Kelly will headline a special charity event in Dirranbandi on to support the town’s school students. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Celebrity

Paul Kelly goes bush to help Queensland kids

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Jun 2018 6:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Jun 2018 5:48 AM

PAUL Kelly has gone bush to perform at a special concert to raise money for drought-affected south-west Queensland.

The Australian rock music singer-songwriter touched down in Dirranbandi on Saturday for the Paul Kelly and Friends Concert, an event raising funds to ensure the sustainability of opportunities in Agriculture for the locals of the region.

Joined by Cold Chisel's Ian Moss, fans and farmers were excited to make a weekend out of the concert.

Other musical guests include the Preatures, Mitch Salisbury, Back'n'Buisness, Benny Nelson, West & Public and Little Town.

The funds raised will raise awareness for small town living, and teach students in the region the skills to live and work in rural communities.

