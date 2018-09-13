Hanson slams ‘pathetic’ feminists

PAULINE Hanson has launched a furious attack on feminists within parliament over a controversial issue she has long campaigned against.

Speaking on Today this morning, the One Nation leader suggested feminists in parliament who didn't oppose the burqa were hypocrites.

"Here they are standing up for women's rights, but there a lot of women who are forced to wear the burqa by their male counterparts," Senator Hanson said.

"Now I'm sure that there's the lot and they've actually said it in programs that I've watched … there's a lot of women who have said that they want to move away from the ideology of Islam and it really is.

"Free these women. They fought to get their vote in this country - one of the first countries in the world to actually give the vote - and women are moving forward, they're fighting for equality, they're fighting for equal wages - and yet you're quite prepared to see a woman get around fully clothed with this burqa, and even when they're swimming. It's ridiculous, it's beyond me."

Senator Hanson said she was putting up the motion to test where Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood on the issue.

According to The Australian, she has amassed a petition of more than 23,300 names in support for a call to immediately ban the "wearing of the Islamic headdress, the niqab and burka" because they are "confrontational and intimidating".

"In a society we want to feel ­inclusive, yet these women are covering up fully when they go swimming. My suggestion is: Australia's not for you," she said. "They've made themselves basically unemployable.

"They come out here and wear that. Do they ever apply for jobs? I couldn't possibly put one on if I had my takeaway shop around the gas cookers and burners."

Senator Hanson has long been a vocal critic of the burqa, and what she calls the "ideology of Islam".

In August last year, she wore a burqa into the Senate chamber as part of a call to make the government ban the garment.

The stunt was widely criticised, most notably by Federal Attorney-General George Brandis, who gave an emotional speech urging the Senator to "be very, very careful of the offence (she) may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians".

The One National leader recently came under criticism after she spoke out against nine-year-old Harper Nielsen, the Kenmore South Primary schoolgirl who refused to stand for the national anthem.

She called the girl a "brat" and "brainwashed", and said she should be kicked out of school.

"I'd give her a kick up the backside," she said in a video posted to social media. "This kid is headed down the wrong path and I blame the parents for it, for encouraging this. No. Take her out of school.

"If it's good enough for Cathy Freeman, Johnathan Thurston and Warren Mundine to stand for the national anthem, it should be good enough for this nine-year-old brat."

Her video sparked outrage on social media, with Twitter users blasting her for "picking on a little girl" and "inciting violence".