The Cathedral College will clash with Kirwan State High in the Aaron Payne Cup today. Photo: Callum Dick
Payne Cup: How to watch today’s TCC, Kirwan blockbuster

Pam McKay
12th Aug 2020 9:28 AM

THE Cathedral College and Kirwan State High will collide in an Aaron Payne Cup blockbuster today.

Both teams have had two wins from their opening two games and anticipation is building around their 11.45am showdown in Mackay.

That game, along with the Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 12.45pm, will be livestreamed.

Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

Subscribers get access to all games in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge competitions, as well as their southern equivalents (the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup) while unlocking access to the best news services across Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream just before kick-off.

AARON PAYNE CUP TEAM LINE-UPS

The Cathedral College: Germaine Bulsey, Noah Chadwick, Jackson Warde, Kurtis Farr, Jesua Winni, Ben Geiger, Zayne Cox, Brodie Gill, Riley Boaza, Jai Hansen, Riley Hall, Jordan Heke, Tyler Conroy, Darcy Biles, Seth McGilvray, Joe Sutton, Nathan Kleidon, Joshua Grange, Lincoln Pickering

Kirwan State High: Tyreece Woods, Jesse Yallop, Jayk Gwydir, Max Hayley, Dudley Dotoi, Clay George, Abai Chatfield-Mooka, Tyreice Baira-Gela, Cruz Smith, D’jazirhae Pua’avase, Jeremiah Nanai, Jacob Taia, Ethan Roberts, Tyrone Strickland, Ethan Andrews, William Latu, Manihi Maurangi, Sione Afu

