Peak animal group sheds light on mystery bird deaths

RSPCA discusses possible causes surrounding the death of multiple lorikeets across Blackwater.

A LEADING animal welfare organisation sheds light on mystery bird deaths in Blackwater.

A Blackwater resident recently found a dead lorikeet next to her backyard pool and another the next day, with no idea of what was killing them.

In the same week, about 10 community members also reached out saying they had seen dead lorikeets at different areas across Blackwater.

Another Blackwater resident also reported a dead pigeon and a frogmouth and was unsure whether they were connected.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said there were a many reasons why a large number of birds were found dead.

“Unfortunately, birds do get poisoned, sometimes deliberately, otherwise just because they’ve gone near different crop sprays,” he said.

“But large numbers of lorikeets, it’s unlikely to be the cause.”

He said it could possibly be heat stroke, which is the main cause of flying fox deaths.

“We get a lot of flying foxes that die from heat-related issues, so it is possible,” he said.

“Flying foxes are more prone to heat stress than lorikeets, but it really could be anything.”

He said when large numbers of lorikeets were found dead in cities, it was because they had “picked something up” around buildings.

Mr Beatty said the only way to confirm the cause of death was to get an autopsy carried out on one of the bodies, which he said was unlikely to happen.

“It’s quite expensive so it really just depends on the situation and whether or not it’s been deliberate.”

He said if the situation continued, RSPCA would investigate.