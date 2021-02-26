Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.
A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.
News

Peak Downs Highway lane opens after fatal collision

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.10AM: One lane of the Peak Downs Highway has re-opened after a horror collision between a car and B-double just after midnight.

Police are investigating the crash which claimed the life of a man when the vehicles collided about 3km east of Fiery Creek at Nebo about 12.30am Friday.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed with traffic backed up and diversions in place.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the Peak Downs Highway had re-opened to one lane with traffic control in place.

INITIAL: A man has died overnight in a highway smash between a car and B-double about five minutes outside of Nebo.

The crash, which occurred at 1.40am Friday, closed the Peak Down Highway for several hours.

The highway remains closed 3km east of Fiery Creek as the vehicles are being recovered.

A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.
A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.

More stories:

Farmer accused of serious environmental breaches

Man, woman charged over alleged shopping centre carjacking

Police have confirmed the driver of the car involved in the collision has died.

Family are in the process of being notified.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The highway is expected to reopen later this morning.

More to come.

mackay district road roll mackay fatal crashes peak downs highway crash queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moranbah North mine in limbo after evacuation

        Premium Content Moranbah North mine in limbo after evacuation

        Business A potential spontaneous heating event in a longwall panel raised the alarm at the weekend, triggering an evacuation.

        Grosvenor Mine blast first responders seeking claim for PTSD

        Premium Content Grosvenor Mine blast first responders seeking claim for PTSD

        News The CFMEU said coal miners had to fight “tooth and nail” to have these claims...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events

        Emergency services battling Woorabinda building fire

        Premium Content Emergency services battling Woorabinda building fire

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics...