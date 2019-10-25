Menu
Login
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
News

Pedestrian hit by train, left fighting for life

by Emily Cosenza
25th Oct 2019 7:16 AM

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a train in Adelaide's south-west. 

Police, MFS and paramedics were called to the Woodlands Park Railway Station at about 6.40pm on Thursday where emergency services crews worked to free the girl from under the train. 

She was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition. 

At the time of the incident, the station in Edwardstown was closed and the train line shut down while alternate transport was organised for passengers. 

The rail corridor has since been reopened. 

More Stories

accident adelaide injury south australia train

Top Stories

    Men having comfortable conversations

    Men having comfortable conversations

    News The Clermont Jugs and Jocks event allows men to chat with one another about their health concerns.

    Encouraging business through social media

    Encouraging business through social media

    News Minewarehouse in Emerald had an online giveaway as part of a strategy to interact...

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Politics Jones said attack on PM was about drought, insiders say otherwise

    Community fair kicks off festive season

    Community fair kicks off festive season

    News The annual Catholic Community Fair is coming up, and there will be plenty to keep...