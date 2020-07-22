Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Map of the pedestrian detour in place from July 23 to August 8, 2020, while works are carried out on the new Rifle Range Road cycleway.
Map of the pedestrian detour in place from July 23 to August 8, 2020, while works are carried out on the new Rifle Range Road cycleway.
News

Pedestrians to detour during two week closure

Kristen Booth
22nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEDESTRIANS will be required to detour through the Emerald Botanic Gardens for more than two weeks while works are carried out on the new Rifle Range Road cycleway.

From Campbell Ford Drive, pedestrians will be required to divert through the Emerald Botanic Gardens to the Riverview Street carpark, via the floating walkway adjacent to the Vince Lester Bridge.

The pedestrian detours will be in place from Thursday, July 23 until Saturday, August 8 while works are carried out near the John Gay Bridge.

Central Highlands Regional Council has asked pedestrians to obey safety instructions and road signage.

Construction works are expected to finish on September 6.

There will be intermittent disruptions and delays to traffic using Rifle Range Road, including some lane closures, while the works are underway, council has revealed.

Further information will be provided when closures are scheduled.

Contact council’s customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with any questions or concerns.

central highlands regional council cycleway upgrades detours emerald botanic gardens road works
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        premium_icon Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        News The future of the proposal for Cement Australia’s East End mine will be decided after two week of expert evidence.

        CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        premium_icon CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        Property Property experts say it’s great to see investor interest making a strong...

        Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

        premium_icon Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

        Crime The magistrate warned the 20-year-old of the dangers of drink driving

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"