Pell could walk free from jail today

George Pell was jailed for sexually abusing boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne. Picture: Erik Anderson.

The High Court is set to hand down its ruling on the sex abuse convictions of former cardinal George Pell this morning.

Pell, 78, was found guilty of sexual offending against young choirboys while serving as Melbourne's archbishop in the mid 1990s, the most senior official to be convicted of a sexual offence in the history of the Catholic Church.

He has appealed to the High Court, seeking to have his convictions overturned.

The High Court sitting in Brisbane will hand down its decision at 10am.

These are five possible outcomes from today's hearing.

Special leave refused

Could happen if the court rules the case isn't important enough for a national court to intervene.

Result: Pell stays in prison another 2 1/2 years

Appeal dismissed

Likely if the court is not satisfied of reasonable doubt about Pell's guilt

Result: Pell stays in prison another 2 1/2 years

Pope Francis is yet to comment in any substantive way on proceedings. His hand will be forced today. A promised Vatican inquiry into Pell should also be free to start. Francis has stalled his response 'out of respect for Australia's justice system'.





Acquittal on all counts

This is the best case scenario for Pell. Likely if the court finds there was a reasonable doubt of his guilt.

Result: Immediate release from prison

George Pell and Pope Benedict XVI in Sydney. Picture: Getty Images





Acquittal on some counts

Possible if the court finds reasonable doubt about Pell's guilt on the 'first incident' but not the 'second incident'

Result: Pell likely gets out of prison quickly, but remains a convicted child abuser

Case sent back to Victoria's Court of Appeal

Possible if the court rules the Court of Appeal made a legal error

Result: Pell stays in jail, but can apply for bail

Pell has already served more than 400 days in jail.

