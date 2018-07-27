Menu
Login
Elon Musk with his girlfriend Grimes and his son.
Elon Musk with his girlfriend Grimes and his son.
Celebrity

Photo of Musk and girlfriend sets internet alight

by Rebecca Sullivan
27th Jul 2018 5:18 AM

IF YOU haven't been keeping up with the love life of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, let us fill you in.

The 47-year-old tech boss has a tumultuous romantic history, but there is one constant in his life - he dates very beautiful, very successful and much younger women.

Musk married his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in 2000.

They have five children together - one set of twins and and one set of triplets, all conceived through IVF - of whom they share joint custody.

They separated in 2008 and Musk soon began dating British actress Talulah Riley.

Riley and Musk married in 2010, separated in 2012, remarried in 2013, filed for a second divorce in 2014 and finally cut ties in 2016.

Then he became entangled with another actress, Amber Heard.

Musk was clearly Heard's Bad Pancake after the awful Johnny Depp drama. Musk and Heard split up after a year.

Now, Musk is dating Canadian muscian Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Grimes is 30, 17 years younger than Musk. The pair debuted their relationship super casually at the Met Gala in May.

The internet's general consensus was "This is kind of strange, but good for them!" Two weirdos like Musk and Grimes getting together was kind of cool.

But this week, a photo of Musk posing with Grimes and one of his sons has taken off online.

Whatttttttt?!!.
Whatttttttt?!!.

The trio came together at Musk's SpaceX headquarters in California for the company's Hyperloop Pod Competition, where college students test out their own pod creations.

It was a cute family day out, but Grimes is so damn tiny that unfortunately she looks more like Musk's sixth child, rather than his girlfriend in the photos.

Twitter has had a field day over this.

 

Love is wild guys. All the best to the happy couple!

celebrity claire elise boucher editors picks elon musk social media spacex tesla

Top Stories

    Anakie mystery solved

    Anakie mystery solved

    News The mystery of who built Anakie's Big Sapphire is solved as the builder returns to the region.

    Locals need dialysis too

    Locals need dialysis too

    News Travel for treatment takes its toll.

    Dog pack 'hell-bent on killing'

    Dog pack 'hell-bent on killing'

    News Victim in recovery after viscous dog attack in Rubyvale.

    Fun family day out

    Fun family day out

    News Family fun day a fundraiser for Denison State School students.

    Local Partners