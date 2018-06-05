‘Completely unacceptable’: Pep cops CL ban, Reds fined

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola has been given a two-match ban, one of which is suspended for one season, for improper conduct following his dismissal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool in April.

UEFA has also fined Liverpool $30,500 following incidents in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in April, including an attack on the Manchester City team bus as it arrived at Anfield.

Liverpool were fined a total of $13,800 for setting off fireworks in the second leg with City and the second leg of the semi-final at Roma.

Bottles and cans are thrown at the bus as Manchester City players arrive at Anfield before their UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final.

Their main punishment was for the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances, UEFA said.

The Reds, runners-up in the tournament as Real Madrid won a 13th title in Kiev last month, condemned the "completely unacceptable" behaviour of supporters who damaged the City bus prior to the tie at Anfield.