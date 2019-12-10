Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rockhampton North Rotary Calendar Organiser Keith Ireland (right) presents a 2020 calendar to Genesis Senior Onchology Specialist and Cancer Researcher Dr Fay.
Rockhampton North Rotary Calendar Organiser Keith Ireland (right) presents a 2020 calendar to Genesis Senior Onchology Specialist and Cancer Researcher Dr Fay.
News

Perfect Christmas present: Discover birds of Australia

Keith Ireland
10th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS Christmas is drawing near, a number of people have been ringing in to find out where the 2020 Rotary Bird Calendar, which raises funds for cancer research, can be purchased.

The cost per calendar is $15, and Rotary Clubs that have them for sale are Rockhampton North, Yeppoon, Mount Morgan and Theodore.

For anyone in the Rockhampton or Yeppoon areas who is incapacitated and would like a calendar delivered, phone 0417 362 436 and a club member will be happy to deliver one or more to you.

In South Rockhampton, the outlets are City Printing Works, Gunna Doo Hardware, Green Bros, Daniels Surgical, Arcade News, Shalom Retirement Village and Genesis CancerCare Centre at the Base Hospital.

In North Rockhampton, calendars are at the Frenchville Post Office, Mitre 10, and at Camera House and SpecSavers at Stockland.

The Coast Motel at Taranganbar Yeppoon and Can Do Pest Control Emerald also have calendars for sale.

bird calendar christmas presents tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New operating hours for CQ waste facility

        New operating hours for CQ waste facility

        News Dingo transfer station will make changes to opening hours.

        Drink-driver who caused fatal crash risks more jail time

        premium_icon Drink-driver who caused fatal crash risks more jail time

        News This 31 year old could be sent back to prison over one “foolish” decision.

        Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

        premium_icon Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

        News A Central Queensland driver has been disqualified from holding a drivers...

        PHOTOS: Thousands at Moranbah’s Carols by Candlelight

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Thousands at Moranbah’s Carols by Candlelight

        News Annual event was an entertaining night for the community.