A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.
Breaking

Person dead and another clings for life to capsized boat

by Brayden Heslehurst, Patrick Billings
19th Aug 2020 2:33 PM
One person is reportedly dead and another is still clinging to a capsized boat off a harbour close to Brisbane this afternoon.

It is believed the boat has capsized in waters between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island.

A Brisbane Coast Guard spokesman said crews were heading to the scene now.

Originally published as Person dead, another clings for life to capsized boat

boat accident drowning

