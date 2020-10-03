Person fighting for life after horse strikes
A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.
Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.
They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.
