Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
News

Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
2nd Aug 2020 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a boat overturned off Stradbroke Island. Another person was also pulled from the waters.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, a call for help was made just after midday as two people, a man and a woman, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned in waters off Amity Point, at the northern tip of the island.

The boat subsequently sunk, while emergency efforts were underway to access and treat the two people.

It's believed the two were pulled from the water to another passing boat.

A doctor and a paramedic were lowered from an emergency helicopter onto the boat, where the patients were assessed.

One patient was flown to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition after the near-drowning. The second patient was not injured.

Originally published as Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        premium_icon Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        Rugby Union ‘Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.’

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        premium_icon Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        Crime The worker was caught drug driving along the main road at the mining town.