Emergency crews were called to the incident at Cleveland about 4.35pm. Picture: File photo

A PERSON is in a critical condition after they were hit by a truck in Cleveland, southeast of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Enterprise St about 4.35pm.

Police have confirmed that a person is being treated for critical injuries after they were hit by a truck.

It is understood the incident happened at a business.

Workplace Health and Safety have been advised.