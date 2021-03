A person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in the Central Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Dawson Developmental Road and Cona Creek School Bus Road, Cona Creek, at 11.10pm.

Initial reports suggest the person involved was “not entrapped” in the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated one patient on scene.

That patient was transported to Springsure Hospital in a stable condition.