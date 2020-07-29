Menu
Paramedics transported a patient to Moranbah Hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Valkyrie early this morning.
News

Person injured in early morning worksite crash

Ashley Pillhofer
, ashley.pillhofer@dailymercury.com.au
29th Jul 2020 7:45 AM
A PERSON was taken to hospital after a worksite incident in Valkyrie early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the site, 145km south west of Mackay, just after 3.30am.

A QAS spokeswoman said the person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at the site and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

This incident comes a day after two men were injured at a worksite in Coppabella on Monday night.

The pair was hit by falling coal at Carborough Downs mine and were also taken to Moranbah Hospital.

