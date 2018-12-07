One-year-old killed after being run over by taxi

A child has died after being run over by a taxi in a tragic accident on the Gold Coast.

The one-year-old boy had been returning to his home in Excalibur Court at Sovereign Island when he was struck at around 10.30am this morning.

The child had been on an outing with his three siblings, all aged below 12, and his aunty, 38, when he was struck by the maxi taxi which had been dropping them home, police have confirmed.

Police are still trying to understand how the boy came to be near the vehicle.

He died instantly, police said.

Police vehicles blocking Excalibur Court in Sovereign Islands after a horrific accident in which a one-year-old boy was killed. Photo: Talisa Eley

The parents are overseas and are now expected to return to Australia.

Police said there was no suggestion the death was any more than a tragic accident.

The driver is speaking with police and has undergone testing for alcohol and drugs.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands the toddler's siblings witnessed the horrific accident and are being assessed for mental trauma.

Police said the devastated woman was seen cradling the dead child in her arms in the street for some time after he was struck.

Inspector Jim Plowman said there was a language barrier with the woman, but she was able to give a clear statement to detectives.

Police are still unsure how the terrible accident unfolded and will use camera footage from the taxi to piece together the chain of events, he said.

"(After) she's paid the taxi is driving away and for some reason we're still trying to establish the boy has somehow managed to become under the wheel of the taxi and the taxi has driven over him sustaining non-survivable injuries," he said.

"The taxi driver is beside himself."

Inspector Plowman said there were "no problems" with alcohol and drug tests conducted on the driver after the accident.

The man is currently being treated in hospital for shock.