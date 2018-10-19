Menu
Paramedics took the victim to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Trevor Veale
Man shot near Coast shopping centre

Ashley Carter
by
19th Oct 2018 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM

A MAN has been shot near a Currimundi shopping centre.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a patient was being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of men fighting near the Reject Shop at Currimundi Market Place.

"Two guys were ganging up on the other one and they were punching each other ... it looked really violent," one witness reported.

"One guy got a gun out and shot it at the guy who was by himself.

"He yelled like he was hurt and ran off."

A group of about 12 saw the two men walk towards McDonald's and speed off before police officers arrived at the scene.

More to come.

