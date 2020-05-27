Personalised disability and aged care across Central Highlands

A Central Queensland disability and aged care service provides personalised service for people across the region.

A CENTRAL Queensland business that focuses on empowering those with disabilities, is back up and running after a temporary coronavirus closure.

Support4U-CQ is a private disability and aged care service that offers personalised service and the flexibility to work around the client.

Jessica Samuels, who is based in Blackwater, started the service when a lot of ‘red tape’ prevented her grandma from getting help with a lot of basic things.

“The Support4U-CQ difference is flexibility and personalised service, to help the client with exactly what they need without the red tape,” she said.

“I’m not restricted to 9am-5pm hours, I’m available for overnight and weekends.”

Working under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Code of Conduct and holding the required qualifications, clients can engage in personalised care across the region including Duaringa, Emerald, Middlemount, Blackwater, Springsure and everywhere in between.

Jessica Samuels and Mary Goodal, 89, on a trip to watch Mamma Mia Musical in Rockhampton.

Support4U-CQ first launched in early January 2020, but was forced to close amid coronavirus when clients went into “full lockdown”.

“A lot of people are isolated and disconnected from the community, social activities and their normal day to day lives, so I’m excited to get back into it,” Mrs Samuels said.

She said her passion was to empower people across the region to improve their quality of life through social inclusion, community engagement and capacity building.

“If there’s a client who’s incapable of preparing meals themselves, you go in and over a while you build a relationship and then get them involved and over time they’re getting involved or doing it themselves,” she said.

She said many people have also suffered with social isolation through the pandemic.

“People who have a limited capacity of transport become even more isolated, and their mental health suffers, and their body follows.

“It’s about keeping people connected and feeling a part of something bigger than themselves. Providing a service that really personalises and has the time to do that.”

The personalised service also includes not mandatory to wear a uniform, which Mrs Samuels said suited people who didn’t want others to know they had a Carer or Support Worker accompanying them.

“If the speedway is on, someone who might not be able to go themselves can take me along with them and get involved, while having the confidence they are with someone who is fully trained,” she said.

The business has been closed for about eight weeks, and now Mrs Samuels is excited to work with people across the region.

“This is where my heart lies and I’m really excited about this week,” she said.

Visit the Support4U-CQ Facebook page for more information or contact Jessica by emailing cqmanager.sfu@gmail.com or calling 0429 368 068.