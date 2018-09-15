Menu
A seven-week-old baby boy is fighting for life in hospital. Picture: 9News
Crime

Perth baby critical after father’s alleged assault

by Staff writers
15th Sep 2018 7:31 AM

A MAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a newborn baby boy.

The seven-week-old baby is in a critical condition in Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Nine News reports.

Police said the 25-year-old man was home alone with the newborn, believed to be his son, on August 10 in northwest Perth when the infant received serious injuries.

A baby boy is fighting for his life in Perth Children’s Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by his father. Picture: Supplied
Emergency services were called to the property. The newborn was rushed by ambulance to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries.

Five weeks later, the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to Nine News.

The man from Hamersley has been charged with grievous bodily harm with a circumstance of aggravation.

He is next due to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court next month.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
