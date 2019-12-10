Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 50-year-old man has been electrocuted in an incident linked to an outdoor spa at his home.
A 50-year-old man has been electrocuted in an incident linked to an outdoor spa at his home.
News

Man found electrocuted beside spa

10th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A man electrocuted at his home in Perth's Swan Valley is believed to have sustained the shock through contact with his outdoor spa.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive in The Vines on Monday evening and it's believed he sustained the shock after coming into contact with an electrified component of the spa's heating and pumping equipment.

Electrical safety inspectors from West Australia's Building and Energy department have disconnected the spa and are investigating the incident.

death electrocuted spa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPERATION ROMEO SLEIGH: Festive Fatal Five crackdown

        OPERATION ROMEO SLEIGH: Festive Fatal Five crackdown

        News Emerald police launch road safety operation to prevent fatalities during the Christmas break.

        CQ town wins sustainability competition

        premium_icon CQ town wins sustainability competition

        News The town won in the environmental sustainability category.

        Summer Santa brings holiday hope

        Summer Santa brings holiday hope

        Community ‘I know what it’s like’: Why this man is so passionate about helping to lift...

        Two people taken off the roads after drug driving

        premium_icon Two people taken off the roads after drug driving

        News Central Queensland drivers faced Emerald Magistrates Court.