CQ Pet Rescue introduces Lilith, a gentle girl born in August 2020.
Pets & Animals

PET ADOPTION: Little cat looking for her new family

Kristen Booth
9th Feb 2021 11:03 AM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week they are introducing Lilith, a gentle and loving girl born in August 2020.

She loves pats and is good with other cats once over the first meeting.

Lilith loves to play and run around the house with her little foster sibling Raffy.

She comes desexed, microchipped, is feline aids tested and up to date with all vaccinations.

Adoption fee is $165.

If you’re interested in giving Lilith a home, or for more information, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

